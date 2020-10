Slight gains observed in early trades

German DAX futures +0.5%

UK FTSE futures +0.3%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.5%

This comes after the softer start to the week yesterday, with the DAX having slumped heavily on the back of the SAP crash - where it lost 1/5 of its market share in a day. The mood here somewhat mirrors that of US futures, which are seen up by ~0.3% currently.