Eurostoxx futures -0.2% in early European trading

Slightly softer tones in early trades

German DAX futures -0.2%

UK FTSE futures -0.2%

Spanish IBEX futures -0.4%

This mirrors the slight pullback in the risk mood on the day, with S&P 500 futures down 0.1% and Nasdaq futures down 0.2% to get the session underway.





The dollar is keeping slightly firmer as well but nothing that really stands out just yet.





There might be scope for risk to correct going into the year-end after the monstrous rally since November, though there aren't any major market developments to suggest a change to the big picture narrative as the year winds down.



