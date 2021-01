Steady tones observed in early trades

German DAX futures +0.1%

UK FTSE futures +0.3%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.2%

This reflects the mild optimism seen in US futures as well, with S&P 500 futures up 0.2% while Nasdaq futures are up 0.6% as we get the session underway.





The steadier risk mood and slight tilt to the positive side is keeping the dollar pressured, with AUD/USD up by over 0.5% to 0.7736 currently.