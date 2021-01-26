Eurostoxx futures -0.2% in early European trading

Slightly softer tones in early trades

German DAX futures -0.1%

UK FTSE futures flat

Spanish IBEX futures -0.2% European equities had a dour start to the new week yesterday, missing out on the late bounce in US stocks. That said, the slightly softer tones here are still reflective of a more tepid market mood ahead of the open.





Elsewhere, S&P 500 futures are still down 0.6% as the market leans slightly more defensively to start the session. In FX, the dollar and yen are keeping slightly firmer across the board with the aussie and kiwi leading losses for the time being.