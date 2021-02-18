Eurostoxx futures flat in early European trading

Risk sentiment keeps more tepid in early trades

German DAX futures flat

UK FTSE futures +0.2%

Spanish IBEX futures flat

As the bond rout earlier in the week subsides, the market is still in search of further clues on how to proceed in the second-half of the week. Risk sentiment is rather indecisive as the February rally stalls while major currencies are also little changed today.





US futures aren't offering a whole lot either with S&P 500 futures down 0.2%. All eyes are still on the bond market but for now, Treasuries are looking more flat as well to get things started in Europe.



