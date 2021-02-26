Eurostoxx futures -1.6% in early European trading

The softer tones carry over to Europe as risk stays more subdued

German DAX futures -1.3%

UK FTSE futures -1.3% The decline in European futures is more measured, even when you put together the drop in the cash market yesterday - as compared to US stocks.





While convexity hedging may be part of the backdrop in the bond market, global steepening and a rise in real yields everywhere is a strange one when you consider that the reopening theme is following different timelines for each country/region.

The fact that yields are surging despite breakevens slipping this week tells the story that this is more than just a buff in inflation expectations. Adding to that is real yields jumping by nearly 40 bps now from the lows seen a the start of the month. Ouch.







