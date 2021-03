Slightly softer tones in early trades

German DAX futures -0.3%

UK FTSE futures -0.2%

Spanish IBEX futures -0.1%

This keeps with the overall mood coming off Asian trading, with equities a tad on the softer side. S&P 500 futures are down 0.3% with the bond market keeping little changed for now. 10-year Treasury yields are relatively flat at 1.414%.