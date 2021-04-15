Eurostoxx futures -0.1% in early European trading

Little change observed in early trades

German DAX futures flat

UK FTSE futures +0.2%

Spanish IBEX futures -0.1%

This follows a more mixed/middling tone yesterday, though UK stocks are keeping with the recent optimism as it trades closer to fresh highs since February last year.





US futures are creeping higher to start the session so that is something to be mindful about with Nasdaq futures seen up 0.3% while S&P 500 futures and Dow futures are both up by roughly 0.2% at the moment.



