Eurostoxx futures +0.2% in early European trading

Slightly positive tones in early trades

German DAX futures +0.2%

UK FTSE futures +0.2%

This builds on the lightly more positive session yesterday, with US futures also holding higher after a bit of a retreat in the cash market post-Fed. S&P 500 futures are up 0.6%, Nasdaq futures up 0.9% and Dow futures are up 0.3%.





While equities and risk trades are likely to still encounter some volatility moving forward, the Fed's dovish take yesterday is pretty much keeping the Goldilocks scenario well intact as we look towards May trading.



