Eurostoxx futures +0.3% in early European trading

Risk tones in a steady spot in early trades

German DAX futures +0.2%

UK FTSE futures +0.2%

Spanish IBEX futures flat

Risk sentiment is holding up and reflecting some light optimism, continuing from the mood yesterday. US futures are also up 0.2% and the overall feel of the market is helping the likes of the aussie and kiwi hold slight gains to start the session.





In Asia, the Nikkei closes up 0.9% keeping with the bounce from yesterday while Hong Kong's Hang Seng tech index is extending its recovery on the week as it gains by more than 6%. The main index itself is up nearly 2% on the day going into the final two hours.



