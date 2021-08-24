Eurostoxx futures +0.3% in early European trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Risk tones in a steady spot in early trades

  • German DAX futures +0.2%
  • UK FTSE futures +0.2%
  • Spanish IBEX futures flat
Risk sentiment is holding up and reflecting some light optimism, continuing from the mood yesterday. US futures are also up 0.2% and the overall feel of the market is helping the likes of the aussie and kiwi hold slight gains to start the session.

In Asia, the Nikkei closes up 0.9% keeping with the bounce from yesterday while Hong Kong's Hang Seng tech index is extending its recovery on the week as it gains by more than 6%. The main index itself is up nearly 2% on the day going into the final two hours.
