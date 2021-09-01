Eurostoxx futures +0.7% in early European trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Positive tones in early trades

  • German DAX futures +0.6%
  • UK FTSE futures +0.5%
  • Spanish IBEX futures +0.7%
Europe looks to be starting September in a good mood, carrying the momentum from August despite a bit of a softer end to the month yesterday. US futures are also higher on the day, up by around 0.3% to start the session.

Elsewhere, the Nikkei closes up 1.3% at 28,451.02 - its highest level in nearly seven weeks - while the Hang Seng is up 0.7% alongside the Shanghai Composite, also up 0.7%.

