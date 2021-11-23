Eurostoxx futures -0.7% in early European trading

Softer tones in early trades

German DAX futures -0.6%

UK FTSE futures -0.4%

Spanish IBEX futures -0.5%





The mood music so far on the day isn't as dour as what European futures are suggesting but risk is still slightly on the defensive side. S&P 500 futures are down 0.1%, Nasdaq futures down 0.2%, and Dow futures down 0.1% as we look to get things going.



