Eurostoxx futures -0.7% in early European trading
Softer tones in early trades
- German DAX futures -0.6%
- UK FTSE futures -0.4%
- Spanish IBEX futures -0.5%
This comes after a more modest showing yesterday all before US equities took a hit as rates climbed on Powell's renomination as Fed chair, so there is some element of catch up involved ahead of the open today.
The mood music so far on the day isn't as dour as what European futures are suggesting but risk is still slightly on the defensive side. S&P 500 futures are down 0.1%, Nasdaq futures down 0.2%, and Dow futures down 0.1% as we look to get things going.