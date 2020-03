The negative mood reverberates to Europe in early trades

German DAX futures -2.2%

French CAC 40 futures -2.0%

UK FTSE futures -2.0%

The risk mood remains sour to start the European morning as we see stock futures follow a similar mood to Asian equities and US futures in general. The risk-off sentiment is keeping the yen mildly bid to start the day with USD/JPY near 106.00 currently.