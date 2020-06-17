Eurozone April construction output -14.6% vs -14.1% m/m prior

Latest data released by Eurostat - 17 June 2020





Prior -14.1%; revised to -15.7%

Construction output -28.4% y/y

Prior -15.4%; revised to -17.5%

Construction activity in April slumped even more by the already poor conditions in March amid the peak of lockdown measures and the fallout from the virus outbreak in the region. That saw an unprecedented drop in annual output by nearly 30%, which should signify - much like other data points - the bottom in economic activity seen during April.



