Eurozone April current account balance €22.8 billion vs €17.8 billion prior

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by the ECB - 18 June 2021


Flows in and out of the euro area economy are still slowly getting back to pre-pandemic levels and it will take time as trade conditions are also gradually recovering.
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose