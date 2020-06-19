Eurozone April current account balance €14.4 billion vs €27.4 billion prior

Subscription Confirmed!
AUD/USD a little higher but sellers still maintain near-term control for now
EUR/USD hits a session low as it makes another run at 1.1200
European major indices are ending the session with declines across the board
USDJPY tests the low for the day
GBPUSD tests the 1.2400 level. Finds buyers on the first test.
Forex Orders
Central Banks
ECB, SNB, BOE announce change to Fed swap lines
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 7.0913 (vs. yesterday at 7.0903)
RBA board member Harper said it would be unhelpful if AUD/USD rose back above 0.70
Bank of Japan minutes (April) show policy board members heightened uncertainty
Fed's Kashkari says economic recovery is likely to be 'bumpy', 'muted'