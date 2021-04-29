Eurozone April final consumer confidence -8.1 vs -8.1 prelim

Latest data released by Eurostat - 29 April 2021





Economic confidence 110.3 vs 102.2 expected

Prior 101.0; revised to 100.9

Industrial confidence 10.7 vs 4.0 expected

Prior 2.0; revised to 2.1

Services confidence 2.1 vs -8.5 expected

Prior -9.3; revised to -9.6

A solid jump in economic sentiment in the euro area, which is likely tied to vaccine optimism and hopes that there will be a strong rebound in 2H 2021. Vaccine progress has been gathering some steam in recent weeks but there still needs to be much more improvement for the regional economy to open up meaningfully ahead of summer.