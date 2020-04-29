Eurozone April final consumer confidence -22.7 vs -22.7 prelim
Latest data released by Eurostat - 29 April 2020
- Economic confidence 67.0 vs 73.1 expected
- Industrial confidence -30.4 vs -25.0 expected
- Services confidence -35.0 vs -27.0 expected
The prior release can be found here. Economic confidence takes a massive plunge and sentiment across the board also falls drastically, which isn't too much of a surprise given the tough conditions we are seeing amid the virus fallout and lockdown measures in the region.