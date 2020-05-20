Eurozone April final CPI +0.3% vs +0.4% y/y prelim
Latest data released by Eurostat - 20 May 2020
- Prior +0.7%
- Core CPI +0.9% vs +0.9% y/y prelim
- Prior +1.0%
The preliminary report can be found here. The slight revision lower sees the headline reading slip to its weakest level since August 2016, as price pressures wane on the back of the virus fallout and the drop in energy prices. The core reading remains unchanged though but is still seen going nowhere, as it has been over the past few years.