Eurozone April industrial production +0.8% vs +0.4% m/m expected

Latest data released by Eurostat - 14 June 2021





Prior +0.1%; revised to +0.4%

Industrial production WDA +39.3% vs +37.4% y/y expected

Prior +10.9%; revised to +11.5%







Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

Production of durable goods was up 3.4%, capital goods 1.4%, and intermediate goods 0.8%. The only downside was non-durable goods, which fell 0.3% in April.

A solid beat and upward revisions as well, so overall that's a good report as euro area industrial output shows a decent climb in April.