Eurozone April industrial production +0.8% vs +0.4% m/m expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Eurostat - 14 June 2021


  • Prior +0.1%; revised to +0.4%
  • Industrial production WDA +39.3% vs +37.4% y/y expected
  • Prior +10.9%; revised to +11.5%
A solid beat and upward revisions as well, so overall that's a good report as euro area industrial output shows a decent climb in April.

Production of durable goods was up 3.4%, capital goods 1.4%, and intermediate goods 0.8%. The only downside was non-durable goods, which fell 0.3% in April.
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose