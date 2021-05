Latest data released by the ECB - 31 May 2021









Putting aside the headline, broad money in general is still elevated and will stay that way so long as easing measures are still in place by the ECB.

Broad money growth is seen "slowing" a little in terms of year-on-year growth but that is to be expected after the unprecedented amount of money pumped into the system back in March to April last year.