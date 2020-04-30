Eurozone April preliminary CPI +0.4% vs +0.1% y/y expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Eurostat - 30 April 2020


  • Prior +0.7%
  • Core CPI +0.9% vs +0.7% y/y expected
  • Prior +1.0%
See here for global coronavirus case data
Headline annual inflation slipped to its lowest level since September 2016 but the good news is that core inflation did not fall off as sharply as expected, only easing a little under 1%. That said, price pressures in the region are expected to remain weak and subdued in the coming months as depressed oil prices will weigh on inflation.

