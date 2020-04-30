Eurozone April preliminary CPI +0.4% vs +0.1% y/y expected

Latest data released by Eurostat - 30 April 2020





Prior +0.7%

Core CPI +0.9% vs +0.7% y/y expected

Prior +1.0%

Headline annual inflation slipped to its lowest level since September 2016 but the good news is that core inflation did not fall off as sharply as expected, only easing a little under 1%. That said, price pressures in the region are expected to remain weak and subdued in the coming months as depressed oil prices will weigh on inflation.



