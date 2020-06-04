Eurozone April retail sales -11.7% vs -15.0% m/m expected

Latest data released by Eurostat - 4 June 2020





Prior -11.2%; revised to -11.1%

Retail sales -19.6% vs -20.6% y/y expected

Prior -9.2%; revised to -8.8%

Retail sales in the euro area suffered another sharp fall in the month of April amid lockdown measures and the fallout from the virus outbreak. Again, this isn't surprising as April is supposed to be the worst month of the crisis and that is reflected here.





The near 20% decline in year-on-year retail sales activity exemplifies that notion.



