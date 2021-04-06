Eurozone April Sentix investor confidence 13.1 vs 6.7 expected

Latest data released by Sentix - 6 April 2021





We'll see how the vaccine rollout progresses in the coming months though to be sure but a Bloomberg report just out says that the EU is projecting near-virus immunity by the end of June, superseding its initial target estimate by the summer (end July). Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.





A solid beat in the headline reading, jumping to its highest since August 2018. This reaffirms the more upbeat mood surrounding economic expectations moving forward.