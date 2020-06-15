Eurozone April trade balance €1.2 billion vs €23.5 billion prior

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Eurostat - 15 June 2020

  • Prior €23.5 billion; revised to €25.5 billion
  • Non-seasonally adjusted trade balance €2.9 billion
  • Prior €28.2 billion
The trade surplus shrank considerably as we see exports collapse by 24.5% in the month of April with imports also falling by 13.0%, following the drops seen in March already. Once again, this just reaffirms the low point of the euro area economy amid lockdown measures at the time and also the peak fallout from the virus outbreak.For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus


By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose