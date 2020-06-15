Eurozone April trade balance €1.2 billion vs €23.5 billion prior
Latest data released by Eurostat - 15 June 2020
The trade surplus shrank considerably as we see exports collapse by 24.5% in the month of April with imports also falling by 13.0%, following the drops seen in March already. Once again, this just reaffirms the low point of the euro area economy amid lockdown measures at the time and also the peak fallout from the virus outbreak.
- Prior €23.5 billion; revised to €25.5 billion
- Non-seasonally adjusted trade balance €2.9 billion
- Prior €28.2 billion