Eurozone April unemployment rate 7.3% vs 8.2% expected

Latest data released by Eurostat - 3 June 2020





Prior 7.4%; revised to 7.1%

Euro area unemployment only saw a mild uptick in April - which is largely surprising - but then again government schemes to support jobs and furlough programs are part of the equation here, not to mention that the ILO definition also makes it hard to determine what is being captured by the figures here at the moment - that being "a person aged between 15 to 74 years who are without work, are available to start work within the next two weeks and have actively sought employment at some during the previous four weeks".



