Eurozone August construction output +2.6% vs +0.2% m/m prior

Latest data released by Eurostat - 19 October 2020


  • Prior +0.2%; revised to +0.3%
  • Construction output -0.9% y/y
  • Prior -3.8%; revised to -3.4%
The boost in construction activity in August adds to the more positive narrative in Q3, but that is quickly being put in the rear view mirror now as the worsening virus developments in the region presents a threat of a "double-dip recession".

That will be more of the focus for the euro as we get into the thick of things in Q4 now.
