Latest data released by the ECB - 20 October 2021

Prior €21.6 billion









Slight delay in the release by the source. The euro area current account surplus dropped in August with the details revealing that surpluses were recorded for goods (€17 billion) and primary income (€5 billion), partly offset by deficits for secondary income (€8 billion) and services (€1 billion).