Eurozone August final consumer confidence -14.7 vs -14.7 prelim

Latest data released by Eurostat - 28 August 2020





Economic confidence 87.7 vs 85.0 expected

Prior 82.3

Industrial confidence -12.7 vs -13.0 expected

Prior -16.2

Services confidence -17.2 vs -23.0 expected

Prior -26.1

The prior release can be found here . There are continued improvements to overall economic sentiment within the euro area this month and that reflects the ongoing optimism surrounding the recovery for the time being.





With fears of a second virus wave brewing, it remains to be seen if the optimism can be justified as we look towards the latter stages of the year.



