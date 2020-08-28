Eurozone August final consumer confidence -14.7 vs -14.7 prelim
Latest data released by Eurostat - 28 August 2020
- Economic confidence 87.7 vs 85.0 expected
- Prior 82.3
- Industrial confidence -12.7 vs -13.0 expected
- Prior -16.2
- Services confidence -17.2 vs -23.0 expected
- Prior -26.1
The prior release can be found here. There are continued improvements to overall economic sentiment within the euro area this month and that reflects the ongoing optimism surrounding the recovery for the time being.
With fears of a second virus wave brewing, it remains to be seen if the optimism can be justified as we look towards the latter stages of the year.