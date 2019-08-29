Eurozone August final consumer confidence -7.1 vs -7.1 prelim
Latest data released by Eurostat - 29 August 2019
- Economic confidence 103.1 vs 102.3 expected
- Business climate indicator 0.11 vs -0.14 expected
- Industrial confidence -5.9 vs -7.3 expected
- Services confidence 9.3 vs 10.6 expected
Prior month's release can be found here. A mild rebound in economic confidence but it hardly is encouraging as it remains at levels last seen around August 2016.
Overall, economic sentiment remains somewhat weaker as the euro area economy continues to struggle in Q3 so far. EUR/USD lingers at 1.1074 at the moment but holds within a 13 pips (only) range on the day.