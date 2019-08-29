Eurozone August final consumer confidence -7.1 vs -7.1 prelim

Latest data released by Eurostat - 29 August 2019





Economic confidence 103.1 vs 102.3 expected

Business climate indicator 0.11 vs -0.14 expected

Industrial confidence -5.9 vs -7.3 expected

Services confidence 9.3 vs 10.6 expected

Prior month's release can be found here . A mild rebound in economic confidence but it hardly is encouraging as it remains at levels last seen around August 2016.





Overall, economic sentiment remains somewhat weaker as the euro area economy continues to struggle in Q3 so far. EUR/USD lingers at 1.1074 at the moment but holds within a 13 pips (only) range on the day.



