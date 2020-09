Eurostat - 17 September 2020





Prior -0.2%

Core CPI 0.4% vs 0.4% y/y expected

The ECB revised their growth projections higher for 2020 to -8.0% and inflation expectations for 2021 were revised up to 1.0% at the last meeting. Inflation here is as expected, but still at multiyear lows from 2017.





ECB's Rehn across the wires just prior to this release saying ECB ready to use all instruments if data is not in line with goal. This data is showing inflation is depressed.