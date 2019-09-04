Eurozone August final services PMI 53.5 vs 53.4 prelim

Latest data released by Markit - 4 September 2019





Composite PMI 51.9 vs 51.8 prelim

Preliminary figures can be found here . The slight upward revisions were preempted by the earlier French and German readings and this just reaffirms the divergence still seen in the Eurozone economy as a whole.





While the services sector is still seen holding up decently, the manufacturing sector continues to experience a downturn and that is leaving for sluggish growth conditions in Q3 - and likely to extend towards Q4 as well.



