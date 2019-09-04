Eurozone August final services PMI 53.5 vs 53.4 prelim
Latest data released by Markit - 4 September 2019
- Composite PMI 51.9 vs 51.8 prelim
Preliminary figures can be found here. The slight upward revisions were preempted by the earlier French and German readings and this just reaffirms the divergence still seen in the Eurozone economy as a whole.
While the services sector is still seen holding up decently, the manufacturing sector continues to experience a downturn and that is leaving for sluggish growth conditions in Q3 - and likely to extend towards Q4 as well.