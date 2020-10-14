Eurozone August industrial production +0.7% vs +0.8% m/m expected

Latest data released by Eurostat - 14 October 2020

Prior +4.1%; revised to +5.0%

Industrial production -7.2% vs -7.0% y/y expected

Prior -7.7%; revised to -7.1%





That said, manufacturing PMI data for September provided some indication that the industrial sector is still holding up towards the end of Q3 but amid ongoing virus concerns, it remains to be seen how things will progress as we move towards the year-end.







