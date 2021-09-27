Eurozone August M3 money supply +7.9% vs +7.8% y/y expected

Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
EDUCATION HUB
Must Read
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
BOJ's Kuroda: Japan economic recovery to become clearer as pandemic impact subsides
-
Mid-week central bank heads speeches bonanza - Powell, Lagarde, Bailey, Kuroda
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.4695 (vs. estimate at 6.4696)
-
Federal Reserve Chair Powell is speaking again this week - Testimony Tuesday
-
Action packed central bank week as Fed detail taper timetable