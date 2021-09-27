Eurozone August M3 money supply +7.9% vs +7.8% y/y expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by the ECB - 27 September 2021

Broad money growth keeps relatively steady from a year-on-year perspective as conditions are still supported by the ECB for the time being. Up, up, and away.
