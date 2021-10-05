Eurozone August PPI +1.1% vs +1.3% m/m expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Eurostat - 5 October 2021


  • Prior +2.3%
  • PPI +13.4% vs +13.5% y/y expected
  • Prior +12.1%
The readings are more or less within estimates as euro area producer prices continue to surge higher. The breakdown shows a 2.0% monthly increase in the energy sector, 1.4% for intermediate goods, 0.5% for capital goods, 0.3% for durable goods, and 0.2% for non-durable consumer goods. Excluding energy, total industry prices moved up by 0.7%.
