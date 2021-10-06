Eurozone August retail sales +0.3% vs +0.8% m/m expected

Category: News

Latest data released by Eurostat - 6 October 2021


  • Prior -2.3%; revised to -2.6%
  • Retail sales 0.0% vs +0.4% y/y expected
  • Prior +3.1%
Euro area retail sales increased slightly with a rebound in online sales offsetting a drop in food, drinks, and tobacco, after the drop in July. The year-on-year reading is flat, but that owes to the initial reopening surge from a year ago.

Amid rising cost pressures, be on the look out for further moderation in consumption activity as we head towards Q4.
