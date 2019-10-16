Eurozone August trade balance €20.3 billion vs €18.0 billion expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Eurostat - 16 October 2019


  • Prior €19.0 billion; revised to €17.5 billion
  • Non-seasonally adjusted trade balance €14.7 billion
  • Prior €24.9 billion
ForexLive
Exports improved by 0.4% while imports fell by 1.2% on the month, leading to the larger trade surplus. Overall, that points to some steadiness in exports but sluggish domestic demand may be a bit of a concern if it keeps up.

That said, it doesn't detract from the struggling trade conditions seen in Germany and that will have a bigger impact on the euro down the road.

