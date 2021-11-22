Eurozone consumer confidence -6.8 vs -5.5 estimate. EURUSD remains lower with sellers in control.

Eurozone consumer confidence for November 2021.





Flash -6.8 vs -5.5 estimate

The prior was -4.8 for October

The European Union came in at -8.2

The final Consumer Survey results are then published as part of the full Business and Consumer Survey release at the end of the month.







Full Report can be found HERE





The EURUSD moved to new 2021 low on the run higher after the Fed Powell renomination. The new low for the year is at 1.12354. The price has traded above and below the low from Friday at 1.12488, but remains below the low from last Wednesday at 1.12633. That is now close risk for the intraday sellers. Stay below and the sellers are in firm control.







