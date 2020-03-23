Eurozone consumer confidence likely to fall to worst since 2015, but risks on the downside

Consumer confidence data is due at the top of the hour





The consensus estimate for Eurozone consumer confidence at the top of the hour is -13.0. At this point, all economist estimates are basically guesses. If it hits the consensus that would be the worst since early 2015 but the range is wide. Estimates range from -7.5 (which would be above the Feb reading) and -25 which would be lower than the 2009 all-time low of -23.9.





As for the euro, expect to see a small market reaction. This is among the 'real-time' data points that markets are craving at the moment but they're completely overshadowed by real-time data on infections along with government/central bank stimulus measures.





The euro is trying to get above 1.08 and this could be what sparks a short-term make-or-break.







So what's the level to watch in the data? I think the market would take -13.0 as 'good' news. There is so much fear in the market that anything about -18 wouldn't be as bad as feared. But if we get to -20 or -25 then that's a painful signal about what's to come for the economy.





