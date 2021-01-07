Eurozone December final consumer confidence -13.9 vs -13.9 prelim

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Eurostat - 7 January 2021


  • Economic confidence 90.4 vs 89.8 expected
  • Prior 87.6; revised to 87.7
  • Industrial confidence -7.2 vs -8.6 expected
  • Prior -10.1
  • Services confidence -17.4 vs -15.0 expected
  • Prior -17.3; revised to -17.1
Euro area economic confidence rose last month, bolstered by vaccine optimism as businesses and investors remain more forward-looking - putting aside concerns from tighter virus restrictions heading into the new year.For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

The thing to watch here is that much like how confidence/optimism grew during the summer last year, it could easily falter again if the timeline of the vaccine rollout is misconstrued and if the virus situation continues to worsen in the meantime.

