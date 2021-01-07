Eurozone December final consumer confidence -13.9 vs -13.9 prelim

Latest data released by Eurostat - 7 January 2021





Economic confidence 90.4 vs 89.8 expected

Prior 87.6; revised to 87.7

Industrial confidence -7.2 vs -8.6 expected

Prior -10.1

Services confidence -17.4 vs -15.0 expected

Prior -17.3; revised to -17.1





The thing to watch here is that much like how confidence/optimism grew during the summer last year, it could easily falter again if the timeline of the vaccine rollout is misconstrued and if the virus situation continues to worsen in the meantime.



