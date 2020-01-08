Eurozone December final consumer confidence -8.1 vs -8.1 prelim

Latest data released by Eurostat - 8 January 2020





Prior -7.2

Economic confidence 101.5 vs 101.4 expected

Business climate indicator -0.25 vs -0.18 expected

Industrial confidence -9.3 vs -9.0 expected

Services confidence 11.4 vs 9.5 expected

A bit of a mixed bag as business outlook and industrial confidence eases a little while services confidence rises strongly amid a mild uptick in economic confidence as well.





Overall, this still points towards more sluggish economic sentiment in the euro area economy to end last year. As mentioned before, any imminent signs of a rebound is still some way off.



