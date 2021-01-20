Eurozone December final core CPI +0.2% vs +0.2% y/y prelim

Subscription Confirmed!
Technical Analysis
-
Cable takes another peek above 1.3700, can buyers break through this time?
-
Euro hits a snag as EUR/GBP threatens break of key technical support
-
Gold buyers testing the waters in search of a potential push to the upside
-
Dollar nerves starting to be more evident as the session gets underway
-
US major broad indices close with solid gains
Forex Orders
-
FX option expiries for Wednesday January 20 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Tuesday January 19 at the 10am NY cut (big EUR/USD expiries today)
-
FX option expiries for Monday January 18 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Friday January 15 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Thursday 14 January at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
-
Bank of England Governor Bailey speaking Wednesday, 1700GMT
-
China Loan Prime Rate setting: 1 year 3.85%, 5 year 4.65%. Unchanged and as expected.
-
The first RBA meeting of the year coming in February - early preview
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.4836 (vs. yesterday at 6.4883)
-
More on the ECB capping bond yields