Eurozone December final core CPI +0.2% vs +0.2% y/y prelim

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Eurostat - 20 January 2021


  • CPI -0.3% vs -0.3% y/y prelim
The preliminary report can be found here. No change to the initial estimates and this reaffirms that core inflation in the euro area keeps at a record low towards the end of 2020.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose