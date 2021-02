Latest data released by Eurostat - 15 February 2021

Prior +2.5%; revised to +2.6%

Industrial production WDA -0.8% vs -0.2% y/y expected

Prior -0.6%









Factory output declined by more than expected in December as tighter restrictions weighed on industrial activity. That said, this is very much a lagging data point with the Q4 GDP report already out and the market being more focused on the outlook this year.