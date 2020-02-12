Eurozone December industrial production -2.1% vs -2.0% m/m expected
Latest data released by Eurostat - 12 February 2020
- Prior +0.2%; revised to 0.0%
- Industrial production WDA -4.1% vs -2.5% y/y expected
- Prior -1.5%; revised to -1.7%
Industrial output tumbles in the month of December but that is to be expected after we saw the dreadful German reading last week here. In any case, this just reaffirms the sluggish factory activity in the region towards the end of last year.
The data is a bit of a lagging indicator considering we already had the Eurozone Q4 preliminary GDP data two weeks back. So, this acts as an accompaniment to that.