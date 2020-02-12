Eurozone December industrial production -2.1% vs -2.0% m/m expected

Latest data released by Eurostat - 12 February 2020





Prior +0.2%; revised to 0.0%

Industrial production WDA -4.1% vs -2.5% y/y expected

Prior -1.5%; revised to -1.7%

Industrial output tumbles in the month of December but that is to be expected after we saw the dreadful German reading last week here . In any case, this just reaffirms the sluggish factory activity in the region towards the end of last year.





The data is a bit of a lagging indicator considering we already had the Eurozone Q4 preliminary GDP data two weeks back. So, this acts as an accompaniment to that.



