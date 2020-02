Latest data released by Eurostat - 4 February 2020





Prior +0.2%; revised to +0.1%

PPI -0.7% vs -0.7% y/y expected

Prior -1.4%

The data here means little as it is a proxy and lagging indicator of inflation pressures. The bad news is that the annual reading continues to see producer prices sit in deflation territory. The good news is that at least there seems to be a pick up towards flat price pressures.