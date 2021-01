Latest data released by Eurostat - 7 January 2021





Prior -0.3%

Core CPI +0.2% vs +0.2% y/y expected

Prior +0.2%





No change in headline and core inflation in the Eurozone for the month of December relative to November. That just reaffirms more subdued price pressures in general towards the end of last year, with core inflation keeping at a record low still.