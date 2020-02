Latest data released by Eurostat - 5 February 2020





Prior +1.0%; revised to +0.8%

Retail sales +1.3% vs +2.3% y/y expected

Prior +2.2%; revised to +2.3%

The big drop in the monthly reading comes after stronger sales activity in November due to Black Friday sales. That said, the annual reading also isn't that spectacular. But this is a lagging data point as we already had euro area Q4 GDP data last week.