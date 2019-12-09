Eurozone December Sentix investor confidence +0.7 vs -5.3 expected
Latest data released by Sentix - 9 December 2019
- Prior -4.5
The survey reading comes back up to positive territory for the first time since May as economic sentiment surrounding the euro area economy continues to pick up in the final few months of the year amid some green shoots recently.
That said, it remains to be seen if this is sustainable as the outlook for next year remains rather challenging still for most euro area countries.