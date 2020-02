Latest data released by Eurostat - 14 February 2020





Prior €19.2 billion; revised to €19.1 billion

Non-seasonally adjusted trade balance €23.1 billion

Prior €20.7 billion

The trade surplus improved as exports grew by 0.9% on the month while imports fell by 0.7% on the month. However, the data here acts as more of an accompaniment to the overall GDP report release at the same time so it isn't really a key release.