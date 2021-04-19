Eurozone February current account balance €25.9 billion vs €30.5 billion prior

Latest data released by Eurostat - 19 April 2021

Flows in/out of the euro area in terms of goods and services are still showing some light improvement, though still some ways off pre-virus levels. The catch up trend is expected to continue in the months/year(s) ahead.Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.


